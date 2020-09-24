After Covid, Sisodia diagnosed with Dengue; condition stable

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 4:44 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 24 : : Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, already receiving treatment for Covid-19 disease, was on Thursday diagnosed with Dengue.

However, his health condition is stable, a top official from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, in which Sisodia is admitted, informed.

Sisodia was diagnosed with Dengue while receiving treatment at the government-run LNJP hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday after he complained of persistent fever and falling levels of Oxygen, the official added.

“His Oxygen saturation level and platelets count in the blood is a little low, but overall health is stable,” the official told IANS.

The 48-year-old leader from Aam Aadmi Party had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation since he exhibited no symptoms of the viral disease.

“Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had announced on Twitter after testing positive with Covid-19.

After Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain, Sisodia is the second minister in the Delhi cabinet to test positive for Covid-19. Jain had tested positive for the disease in June and later recovered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

