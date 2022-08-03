After criticism, Centre retracts compulsory Aadhar for children

The Union government has rolled back its orders making Aadhar cards compulsory for infants and children (below age of six) to get their rations. This came about soon after media reports discussed the pitfalls of making Aadhar mandatory for children.

On Wednesday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Indian government issued a statement wherein they said that the Centre had never made Aadhar compulsory for children to avail of benefits under the POSHAN scheme. Further, they dubbed media reports which said otherwise as “fake news”.

7. In response to the story, the Union government came out with a tweet calling it 'fake news'. It gave no proof to counter the evidence our story had put out. Some news outlets amplified it without verifying the facts. pic.twitter.com/fuVsGU4mBm — the reporters' collective (@reporters_co) August 3, 2022

The reports in question were published by members of The Reporters’ Collective in collaboration with other media websites. The collective stood by its story and outlined how the Union government had actually introduced the mandate but rolled it back when the flaws were outlined.

Further, it is worth noting that the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar compulsory for children under 6 went against the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgement that no child can be denied any services or benefits for the lack of the biometric ID.

The Twitter thread outlining the reporters collective’s research on this story can be accessed here.