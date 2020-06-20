After declaring COVID-19 free, NZ reports two new cases

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases, after the country registered three infections earlier this week for the first time in 24 days, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The two infected patients are a couple in their 20s who returned from India on a direct repatriation flight and arrived on June 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

The couple was also travelling with an infant who has not been tested.

It is still to be determined if the child is a probable case.

The patients didn’t show any symptoms before testing for the virus at the 12th day during the quarantine in Auckland, and they will remain in quarantine and be clinically managed until they are considered to be free of the virus, according to Bloomfield.

Bloomfield also confirmed the number of active cases in the country is five.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand was 1,159, while the death toll stood at 22.

A total of 7,707 tests for COVID-19 were conducted nationally in New Zealand on Friday, bringing the total completed to date to 335,167.

Source: IANS