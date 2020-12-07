After Diljit Dosanjh, ‘silent Bollywood’ comes in support of protesting farmers

Mumbai: After the Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities over the ongoing farmers’ protest, many noted stars have come out in support. Apart from popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, no other celebrity from the industry except a few had been vocal in support of the farmers’ protests.

Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द#TakeBackFarmLaws#FarmersAreLifeline — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020

Dosanjh not only stood in support and took part in the protests at Singhu border, he is also known to have donated Rs. 1 crore to buy winter wear for the protesting farmers.

While farmers all across the country have been protesting against three farm laws passed by the central government, popular names from the industry have now taken to social media to voice their support to the protest.

After popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, celebs including Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ritiesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta and singer Vishal Dadlani were the among those stars who came out to support farmers calling them as ‘India’s Food Soldiers’.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the protesting farmers and used Daniel Webster’s quote to caption it. She wrote, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.”

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter and wrote, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh too took to the micro-blogging site and penned “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan”

I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2020

Singer Vishal Dadlani took to his social media and wrote, “Sikh farmers who were served water-cannons and tear-gas, providing drinking water to the very soldiers who attacked them. The word #Sikh comes from the word for “disciple” but they are teachers of strength, courage, and the true meaning of #Satyagraha. #JaiKisaan”.

The word #Sikh comes from the word for "disciple" but they are teachers of strength, courage, and the true meaning of #Satyagraha. #JaiKisaan https://t.co/1wXvuu41tV — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 27, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities like Chitrangda Singh, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta and many more took to their respective social media handles to lent their support to the ongoing farmers protest.

किसानो के मुद्दे को राजनीतिक रंग ना देते हुए बातचीत से इस मसले का हल निकालना चाहिए।कोई भी मुद्दा इतना बड़ा नहीं होता के बातचीत से उसका हल ना निकले।हम सब देशवासी किसान भाइयों के साथ हैं। यह हमारे अन्नदाता हैं।#farmers — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2020

Government should sit with the farmers and sort the bill.

God bless our Farmers 🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) November 29, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh’s speech at the farmers’ protest

Meanwhile, Diljit joined the farmers in their protest at the Delhi’s Singhu border in their protest against three farm bills.

Addressed the protesting farmers, the singer-actor said, “It is my humble request to the government to listen to the demands of our farmers. I would also request the national media to show that this is a peaceful protest. The whole country is with us, but we also need your support.”

"Hindi mein bhi bol raha hun, taaki Google na karna pade. Main National media se request karta hun ki jo ho raha hai wahi dikhayein. Sab peacefully baithe hain aur inki demands suni jaayein"@diljitdosanjh at the Singhu Border.

Video by Cine Punjab. pic.twitter.com/PnfP3cD9Ri — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) December 5, 2020

The singer added, “Hats off to all of you farmers who have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone.”

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut over her tweet against an elderly Sikh woman who participated in the farmers’ protests. Bother were even engaged in Twitter war for two days.