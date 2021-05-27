After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan now walks out of film produced by SRK

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan has lately been in a stir of controversies ever since he was removed from Karan Johar’s Dostana2 and was fired permanently by Dharma productions. Now, we learn that the actor has dropped out from another film which was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

If reports are to be believed then Kartik Aaryan has opted out of the Red Chillies film that was being directed by Ajay Bahl. Tentatively titled Goodbye Freddie, the movie also starred Katrina Kaif as well opposite Kartik.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source had revealed, “Yes, Kartik Aaryan was to feature in Ajay Bahl’s social comedy that was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. However, the actor has now walked out of the project that was supposed to commence shoot in a few months.” Ask the source for details on why Kartik opted out of the project and he adds, “Apparently, creative differences developed between Kartik and the director Ajay Bahl due to which the actor decided on leaving the project. Kartik was not happy with the developed script as it was different from what was narrated to him as a one-liner plot.”

Adding further details another trade source had a different version to narrate, “Kartik Aaryan had signed on with Red Chillies over two years ago. Recently Kartik shot for Dhamaka during the pandemic which was a thriller. Post shooting for Dhamaka, Kartik informed Red Chillies that he felt that doing another thriller so quickly would not be apt for his career. He requested to opt out and his request was considered. The parting was amicable between Kartik and Red Chillies.”

Kartik has refunded the Rs. 2 crore signing amount to Red Chillies for the project as well.

Interestingly, the social comedy film which was announced a while earlier was expected to go on floors in June this year. However, with Kartik opting out, it seems like the makers of the film will have to relook at the casting.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. He has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka in his kitty.