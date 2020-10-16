After DU’s high cut-offs, Kejriwal bats for more universities

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 16th October 2020 3:50 pm IST
After DU's high cut-offs, Kejriwal bats for more universities

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that there was a need to have more colleges and universities in the national capital after a high admission cut-off list for Delhi University.

“Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is so because there is a huge lack of colleges and universities in Delhi, while the number of students is increasing,” said Kejriwal.

“We need many more colleges and universities here,” he said.

Kejriwal pinned the blame on the Delhi University Act, saying that the law was made during the British era and states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University.

This statement comes after Delhi University’s cut-offs for certain undergraduate courses reached 100 per cent mark for the academic year 2020-21.

READ:  SC takes note of Mehbooba Mufti's release from detention

Speaking on the high cut-offs, he informed that he has written to the Union Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in the national capital.

“The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. I’ve written to the Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi,” he said.

Last week, Delhi University had released its first cut off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 16th October 2020 3:50 pm IST
Back to top button