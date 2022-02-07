After eight years, BJP still falls on Us vs Them narrative: KTR

Hyderabad: A day ago Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter arrived in the city for unveiling the Statue of Equality.

The statement made by KTR garnered outrage from BJP’s Hyderabad unit president N Ramchander Rao which resulted in a rather fiery exchange between the two.

The two political opponents lashed out at each other on Twitter. Initially, KTR condemning the PM tweeted saying, “Icon of Partiality unveiled #StatueOfEquality And Irony just died a billion deaths!!”

Icon of Partiality unveiled #StatueOfEquality



And Irony just died a billion deaths!! — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 6, 2022

Defending the Prime Minister, Ramchander Rao responded claiming that the only irony worth noting was that “Bhagyanagar” was being recognised globally because of the statue and not because of the TRS party. He took a jab at KTR and claimed that it was disgusting to note that the Ambassador for dynasty politics had the gall to speak about equality.

You are not anywhere near the reality @KTRTRS!



The IRONY is that now BHAGYANAGAR will be recognized globally for #StatueOfEquality & not "Your peoples" Charminar!



And what’s more disgusting is that the "Ambassador" of dynast politics is speaking about equality! https://t.co/pWp7EKzxCi — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) February 7, 2022

On his end, KTR responded to Ramchander Rao’s statements and said that it must be difficult for Godse worshippers to comprehend words like “communal harmony” and “plurality”. He also said that it was pitiful that after eight years of BJP rule, the party still fell back on a “Us vs Them” narrative which was divisive.