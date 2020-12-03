After Ertugrul, Imran Khan recommends people to watch Yunus Emre

Islamabad: After Ertugrul, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended people to watch Yunus Emre, a Turkish serial.

In a tweet, he wrote that those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat) can watch the serial.

I strongly recommend the serial Yunus Emre being shown on PTV for all those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat). — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2020

PTV

PTV that had aired Ertugrul is also telecasting Yunus Emre in the Urdu language.

It may be mentioned that Yunus Emre who is also known as Dervish Yunus was a Turkish folk poet.

Earlier, Imran Khan and his government had given importance to the Ertugrul serial. Even a star of the serial Cavit Cetin Guner aka Dogan Alp had visited Islamabad.

Another star of the serial Engin Altan had fulfilled the wish of Pakistani children by meeting them virtually. Make-A-Wish Foundation that fulfills the wish of children who are suffering from fatal diseases had arranged the event.

Popularity of Turkish actors

Turkish actors are gaining popularity ever since the release of the Ertugrul serial in Urdu in April this year.

Recently, Esra Bilgic, actress of Ertugrul was selected as the face of a famous cellular company in Pakistan.