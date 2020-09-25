After Esra Bilgic, it’s Ertugrul’s Burcu Kiratli who is winning hearts in Pak

Islamabad: After the Turkish historical drama, Dirilis Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan, the stars who played prominent roles in the reality show started gaining huge popularity across the country. After Engin Altan Duzyatan, Dogan Alp and Esra Bilgic, now it’s Burcu Kiratli who is winning hearts in Pakistan.

Who is Burcu Kiratli?

Turkish model turned actress Burcu Kiratli is best known for her role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni Khatun in Pakistani version) in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi which was first aired in the year 2014 in Turkey and revolves around the life of legendary warrior Ertugrul, father of Osman I (Usman I), the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The show has five seasons and gained immense popularity in Pakistan after it was telecast in Urdu.

Burcu Kiratli gains popularity in Pakistan

Burcu Kiratli of Ertugrul fame has stunned in her latest photo-shoot for a Pakistani designer. She donned traditional Pakistani dresses, including bridal wear, for the photo-shoot for designer Ali Zeeshan. Burcu Kiratli already gained popularity in Pakistan with Ertugrul but with the latest bridal photoshoot where she is looking glamorous and gorgeous it seems like she is completely stealing the show.

Kiratli’s Pakistani photoshoot

Burcu Kiratli faced criticism

Despite receiving adulation from Pakistani fans, Burcu Kiratli faced some jarring moral policing from trolls on Instagram for wearing Western dresses. She became a target for trolls when several Pakistani fans spotted a video of the actress on Instagram, in which she is seen going out for a swim. Unable to tell the reel apart from the real, fans commented on the Burcu Kiratli’s video from August 2019, saying that these things aren’t allowed in their culture.

Ertugrul stars gains popularity in Pakistan

Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Hatun has become the brand ambassador for a couple of Pakistani brands.

Another actor who essayed the role of Dogan Alp recently visited Pakistan to take part in a promotional campaign.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, the lead actor of the series, has also promised to visit Pakistan.

Burcu Kıratlı is the latest Turkish actor who has teamed up with Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan.