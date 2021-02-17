After falsely labelling Disha Ravi, BJP leader found to have Christian father

Hyderabad: BJP leader from AP (Andhra Pradesh) and ex-member of Parliament Geetha Kothapalli had a foot-in-the-mouth moment on Wednesday after she falsely accused activist Disha Ravi of having a Christian father. However, she was trolled mercilessly after it was found that her father was a Christian himself.

The information about her father was dug up and posted on Twitter by Altnews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who also took a shot at her by saying, “That awkward moment”, after posting the photo of her affidavit along with Kothapalli’s tweet where she lied about Disha’s father.

That awkward moment 🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Bquv2ByJm1 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 17, 2021

It all began after Zubair first posted a tweet clarifying that Disha was not a Christian, after right-wing groups began circulating fake news about her. “RW trolls are at it again. It shouldn’t matter what religion she follows but her full name is Disha Annappa Ravi. Her mother’s name is Manjula Nanjaiah, father is Ravi…” he posted, along with a link.

Kothapalli then responded to him, by quote retweeting the following: “

What’s her father Ravi’s full name ? He is Ravi Joseph smartly you told full names of Disha & her mother but hid the fathers full name .. Ola ho uber”. Big mistake. The former MP was left with egg on her face after Zubair exposed her hypocrisy.

After Zubair exposed Kothapalli, many responded to his tweet, and expressed disgust. The point that most raised were: so what if Disha was even Christian? Ravi was arrested by the Delhi police a few days ago for allegedly editing a tool kit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. The police has accused her of being part of a global conspiracy against India.