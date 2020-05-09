After FIR, Sudhir Chaudhary dispels misconceptions about Jihad

Hyderabad: Two days after Kerala police filed an FIR against Zee News editor-in-chief and anchor Sudhir Chaudhary under non-bailable sections for offending the Muslim religion, the anchor in his latest show of Daily News & Analysis (DNA) explained Jihad in detail and tried to dispel misconceptions about the holy war.

Real meaning of Jihad

Saying that he wants to show the real meaning of Jihad and Islam, Sudhir Chaudhary claims that no religion of the world, including Islam, encourages violence.

Pillars of Islam

Surprisingly Sudhir Chaudhary, who is always known for his biased reporting against Muslim community, asks the viewers in his latest show to learn about its principles, before jumping to the conclusion about any religion. Saying so, he explains the five pillars of Islam. About jihad he says, it means the holy war and is believed to be the 6th pillar of Islam.

Chaudhary believes that Jihad is always misquoted and is being wrongly used by labeling it as a religious war.

What is not Jihad?

Explaining what is not Jihad in Islam, Chaudhry listed few points:

He says, forcing anyone to convert to Islam is not Jihad. Invading any country or place with the purpose of capturing it, is not jihad. Attacking a place for economic benefit is not jihad.

Strict conditions for war

Further correcting misconceptions about Islam, the anchor says, there are strict conditions in Islam even for common wars. It is sin not to follow those principles. War can be started only after the call given by a religious leader, he says. He observed that Islam instructs to give equal respect to the enemies and do justice to them. Islam asks Muslims to put an end to the war if the enemy offers an olive branch. He points out that Islam dictates that wells or other water-bodies may not be poisoned even during a battle.

Jihad misunderstood

Jihad has always been misunderstood, concludes Sudhir Chaudhry, who fell into soup for his March 11 broadcast where he indulged in a five-minute discourse on “different types of jihad” during his DNA show. In that episode Chaudhry went on to describe ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ Jihad in detail with the help of a diagram. He had explained history jihad, media jihad, love jihad, movie jihad, population jihad, land jihad, etc.

