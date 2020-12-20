After food, now ‘turban langar’ for farmers at Singhu border

New Delhi, Dec 20 : While the protests by the farmers against the three new agricultural laws continue for the past three weeks, volunteers from a welfare society from Punjab have set up a “Turban Langar” at the Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu Border.

Turban is the sign of pride and honour in Sikhism. The volunteers from Miri Piri Welfare Society while taking forward the ‘sarbat da bhala’ (Welfare of All) principle have set up this service of tying turbans here.

Speaking to IANS, one of the volunteers Laal Singh Dhillon said, “We have set up this Dastaar Langar here as many of our brothers have been here for almost a month and many of them had not carried adequate clothing with them. The turban is our pride and crown and, hence, we decided to set up this Langar.”

People stood in long queues to participate in this unique form of langar, where the volunteers briskly were tying the headgears.

Those who were a part of the queue were not just the Sikh men but also included many others who wished to wear them in solidarity with the protesters irrespective of their religion, creed or caste.

Meanwhile, the farmers at the Singhu border organised a ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ (Homage Ceremony) in the memory of around 30 farmers, who lost their lives while battling cold and harsh conditions amid the protest.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

