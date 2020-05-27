After humans, now a horse in quarantined

Rajouri: Not too long after COVID Cases reached the 1000-mark in Jammu and Kashmir, a horse from the union territory’s Rajouri District is now in a 14-day quarantine. The horse’s caretakers have also been asked to be cautious while tending to the animal.

As the horse has traveled from Red Zone areas, it too was deemed as a possible carrier.

Officials said that the man traveling back to the Rajouri from the Kashmir Valley was stopped on Mughal Road and then was sent to 14 days of ‘administrative quarantine.’ A senior official then told Outlook that the results are awaited but they were unsure regarding the course of action to take with the horse.

Kashmiri journalist Naseer Ganai quotes Sher Singh, additional DC — Rajouri as, “We called experts from animal husbandry department and they suggested that the horse could become a carrier as well. So we asked its caretakers not to use it for riding or go near it without taking precautions.”

Singh also said that the horse was then handed over to the caretakers with specific instructions to the owner regarding precautions as per the standard operating procedures. The experts will be assessing both the man and the horse during the next 14 days.

There was also a COVID-19 positive person who returned from Hirpora in the Shopian District of Kashmir province. Hence, the reason for such precautionary measures.

As the number of cases have been rising in the Valley, three districts of the Jammu province have also been declared as “Red Zones.” The number of stranded migrants returning to the union territory could bolster the amount of those cases as well.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.