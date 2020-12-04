After Hyderabad, IKEA set to open store in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: IKEA is set to open another store at Navi Mumbai on December 18. The new store is located at the Thane- Belapur Road. It would be the second store of the Swedish company in India after launching their first store in Hyderabad in 2018.

“We are very excited, as Mumbai is one of our priority markets in India. We have been present online in Mumbai since early 2019, and soon many people of Mumbai will be able to shop at our fantastic IKEA store,” Peter Betzel, IKEA India CEO said.

The Swedish retailer said that to ensure good social distancing, IKEA will initially have a number of visitors to the store through prior registration on its website, by which customers will be allotted the date and time slot to visit the store.

Betzel said that this store in Navi Mumbai will be employing 1,200 co-workers. 50 per cent of the staff at Ikea consists of women. The company has hired 40 per cent of its staff from Navi Mumbai and the rest 70 per cent from Turbhe and Ghansoli.