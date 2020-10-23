After Hyderabad torrential rains hit Bengaluru

Bangaluru: IT hub Bengaluru is experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday morning. Residents of the Silicon City have been hit by thunderstorms. Intense rainfall lashed the city and its suburbs which led to inundation in several areas.

#WATCH: Rainfall triggers water logging in parts of Bengaluru; visuals from near Lalbagh Botanical Garden. #Karanataka. pic.twitter.com/AzVSyeOhSU — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

Bengaluru has received 66.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am of Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.

People took to social media to share the situation of rain:

Bhimmankatte lake has breached in BEML third stage, Rajarajeshwari nagar, #Bengaluru



Second lake breached today. first one was Hosakerehalli lake. @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/rDGbXvuhoa — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) October 23, 2020

Launch a boat service within Bengaluru City limits. As long as BBMP is under BJP misrule, the city will need boats, a lot of them! #BJPRuleBengaluruSwimmingPool#BangaloreRains @aapkaprithvi@romibhati @AamAadmiParty



Today's scary visuals 👇 pic.twitter.com/2rlBiWHHRe — AAP Bengaluru (@AAPBangalore) October 23, 2020

Several roads in South Bengaluru- Basavanagudi, Hosakerehalli submerged.



I don't understand how come. Such big cities have substandard drainage system. #BangaloreRains#heavyrain pic.twitter.com/9sFlLDGNAj — Nihar Kanta Panda (@NiharKPanda) October 23, 2020

Massive downpour and flooding South Bangalore. Lots of property damage. Thinking of those caught in this deluge. #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/SbWaJMNAP2 — Dharini Parthasarathy (@dharinipart) October 23, 2020