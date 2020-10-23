After Hyderabad torrential rains hit Bengaluru

Sana SikanderUpdated: 23rd October 2020 9:45 pm IST
Cars seen submerged in water after rainfall in Bengaluru. Image: Twitter.

Bangaluru: IT hub Bengaluru is experiencing heavy rainfall since Friday morning. Residents of the Silicon City have been hit by thunderstorms. Intense rainfall lashed the city and its suburbs which led to inundation in several areas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

Bengaluru has received 66.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am of Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.

People took to social media to share the situation of rain:

