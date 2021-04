Hyderabad: A day after the fake lock down G.O created confusion among the public, now the fake notification in the name of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board went viral online on Saturday.

The 2018 notification was originally morphed into a fake notification dated 03–04–2021.

A fake notification of Telangana State level Police recruitment board was made viral

The DGP’s office took the fake notification seriously and directed the Cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police to investigate the issue.

DGP Mahender Reddy said action would be taken against those responsible.