After Maharashtra, the writing’s on the wall for KCR to course correct

Hyderabad: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may open the eyes of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and he may initiate course correction.

It was the grouse of the rebel MLAs that Uddhav Thackeray had no time for the party’s MLAs while the MLAs of NCP and Congress were having easy access to the chief minister.

In Telangana, it is the same grouse of the TRS MLAs that KCR ignores them. But after the Maharashtra incident, there is an opportunity for KCR to change his ways. The Maharashtra incident could be an eye-opener for KCR.

The opposition leaders described the KCR as a “farmhouse chief minister”. It’s not only the MLAs but even the ministers cannot meet KCR without his permission. All those ministers who wish to meet to exchange views with the chief minister on various important issues face disillusionment.

It is being said that at least the Maharashtra chief minister was meeting the MLAs in the assembly secretariat but in Telangana, Chief Minister is running the government from the camp office.

In view of this situation, the BJP may be tempted to take advantage to do a Maharashtra in Telangana.