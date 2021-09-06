After meeting Modi and Shah, KCR calls on Gadkari in Delhi

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. They discussed the status of various highway projects underway in Telangana.

Besides thanking for the quick approval of the regional ring road, Rao is known to have sought funds for repairing the highways damaged due to the recent floods.

In the last week, KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and submitted various state-related concerns for their perusal. It is being said that KCR is trying to meet union Jal Sakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat to discuss the latest Krishna water disputes with Andhra Pradesh and also the recent Gazette notification aimed at bringing all the projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers under the central purview.

KCR is on an extended tour to the national capital, after he laid the foundation stone for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) building at Vasant Vihar on September 2.