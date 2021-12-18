After Modi, Bandi Sanjay brings up Aurangazeb, likens him to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana state unit BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is turning into Aurangzeb and Shivajis are being born in response to that.

This statement comes four days after PM Modi (also from BJP) said that “Whenever an Aurangzeb has arisen in India, a Shivaji has also emerged as the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world.”

“The CM said something like Bengal will happen here. What happened in Bengal? We were just in 4 seats and then we won in 77 seats. BJP fought it like war over there. Our activists have lost lives. We will fight in the same manner in Telangana. Your downfall has started. BJP will not fear your intimidations,” he said attacking the CM KCR.

The MP also said that his party will organize a protest at Dharna Chowk on December 27 to demand the state government to fill job vacancies. “I will participate in this protest at Dharna Chowk. We will not let go of CM KCR until he puts up the jobs notification,” he asserted.

He said that the GO 317 issued by the state government is a foolish decision and is part of the ‘Tuglaq’ governance of the chief minister. Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday wrote an open letter to the CM and demanded job notification for vacant posts in Telangana within a month.

He claimed that the GO was prepared without consultations with employees. He said that the GO forces employees to move to other districts from their native places and demanded that the process should happen scientifically.

“It has been three years since the president has issued orders with respect to reallotment of employees. Why hasn’t it been completed yet?” he questioned.