After nearly 3 years, Oman lifts all COVID-19 precautionary measures

Muscat: After nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions, Oman on Sunday announced the lifting of all precautionary measures related to the pandemic, the Oman News Agency reported.

The decision by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments of COVID-19 came in light of the gradual decline in the cases of infection, and patients admitted to hospital wards and intensive care units (ICUs).

The Supreme Committee urged everyone, especially the elderly with chronic diseases and those with immunodeficiency, to adhere to wearing a mask in closed places and for citizens and residents to receive the booster dose of the vaccine.

It urged community members to continue to adhere to preventive health measures, and in case of fever or any respiratory symptoms, to stay at home, not to meet with others, and to wear a mask in case of contact with a patient.

The committee lauded the constructive role of public and private bodies in dealing with preventive measures. It also appreciated the efforts of the public and their contributions to curbing the spread of the pandemic.