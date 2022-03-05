After nearly three years, Saudi Arabia ends most COVID-19 restrictions

Riyadh: After nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ended precautionary and preventive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from Saturday, March 5, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to an official source at the Ministry of Interior, the Kingdom also ended social distancing at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, but worshipers still have to wear masks. It is not mandatory to wear masks at open places, however one is required to wear masks indoors.

مصدر مسؤول في وزارة الداخلية: تقرر رفع الإجراءات الاحترازية والوقائية المتعلقة بمكافحة جائحة كورونا اعتبارا من اليوم.

The Kingdom will no longer require travellers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

All arrivals to the Kingdom on visit visas of all kinds are required to get an insurance that covers the costs of treatment from COVID-19 infection during the period of stay in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries—South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan.

The ministry of interior stressed the importance of continuing to complete the implementation of the national plan for vaccination, which includes taking the booster dose, and applying procedures to verify health status in the “Tawakkalna” application to enter facilities, activities, events, planes and public transportation.

It explained that the measures taken above are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation.

On Friday, March 4, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, recalled that Umrah was stopped due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 two years ago.

Al-Rabiah took to Twitter and wrote, “On this day two years ago, Umrah was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it is available to everyone.”

He further added, “Praise be to God for his grace and grace, book your umrah at any time you like through the application of Umrah or Trust us, Makkah and Madinah are waiting for you eagerly.”

في مثل هذا اليوم قبل عامين تم إيقاف العمرة بسبب الوباء، والآن متاحة للجميع.

فالحمد لله على نعمه وفضله 🤲



فالحمد لله على نعمه وفضله 🤲#احجز_عمرتك في أيّ وقت تُحب عبر #تطبيق_اعتمرنا أو #توكلنا.#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق 🕋🕌 pic.twitter.com/BYK490WPUH — توفيق الربيعة (@tfrabiah) March 4, 2022

On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia had decided to temporarily suspend Umrah for citizens and residents; for fear of the spread of COVID-19, the authorities had also decided to prevent pilgrims from visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.