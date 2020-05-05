After Nora Fatehi’s video, dance moves of Mouni Roy go viral

Mumbai: Actresses like Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy are staying connected with the fans through social media during coronavirus lockdown.

Mouni Roy

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she can be seen performing dance in traditional dress.

She captioned the video, “Reading, constant state of mind, dancing constant state of being.

Moving to @nikkitakathak’s steps always feels so beautiful. THANK YOU!!

#ErrydaysDanceDay!”

Actress Nora Fatehi

Earlier, Nora Fatehi had shared her video on Instagram. In the video, she pulls off a fusion of Afro, Urban and Dancehall styles of dancing.

Sharing the video, Nora captioned: “Finally learnt @parrisgoebel live Dance class routine to the song Corny! I love her work, so here it goes #quarantinelearning #Afro #urban #dancehall.”

The actress is famous for her performance in “Manohari” (“Baahubali: The Beginning”), “Dilbar” (“Satyamev Jayate”), “O saki saki” (“Batla House”), “Ek to Kam zindagani” (“Marjaavaan”) and “Garmi” in “Street Dancer 3D”.

