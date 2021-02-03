After Prez condemned R-Day violence, Prakash Ambedkar tweets RSS insulted tricolor in past

Mumbai: Days after President Ram Nath Kovind condemned the R-Day violence, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party President Prakash Ambedkar “reminded” the President that RSS had insulted tricolor in the late 1940s.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Respected Mr. President, it is important to remind you with great grief and regret, the RSS that made you President had to give written assurances to Sardar Patel in 1949 promising not to insult the national flag and to hoist it on it’s building on 26th Jan and 15th Aug”.

He also wrote, “Though RSS hoisted the national flag, it also put it’s own flag at the same height, at the same level. Have you forgotten?”.

Sharing his views on farmers’ protest that took place on Republic Day, he wrote, “The farmers did not remove the national flag. Rather, the Sikh and Farmer’s flag was placed 15 feet below the tricolor. Where exactly was the insult?”.

“If you really find this insulting, why not condemn the RSS for observing “Black Day” on 15 August 1949?”, he added.

His tweets came days after the President’s address at the beginning of the budget session.

President condemned R-Day violence

During the address, he condemned the farmers’ march on Republic Day and their attempt to dishonour the dignity of the Red Fort where Prime Minister unfurls Tricolour on Independence Day every year.

It may be mentioned that on Republic Day, protesting farmers swarmed into the Red Fort in the capital during a ‘tractor rally’ even as police tried to prevent them from driving towards central Delhi. The farmers barged into the 17th century monument, climbed up its ramparts and waved farmer union flags and banners and even hoisted a pennant.