After Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, Asha Sharath gets UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Malayalam actress and dancer Asha Sharath is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Asha has been granted a 10-year golden visa by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai. She has been living in the UAE for 27 years and also has a dance school in the country.

The UAE government issues Golden Visas to those who excel in various fields.

It makes Asha Sharath the eight Malayalam celebrity to receive the golden visa and the second actress from the Malayalam film industry to receive the same after Nyla Usha.

In the past, Malayalam actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nyla Usha, Mithun Ramesh, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan and Asha Sharath received the UAE’s coveted visa.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The visas are valid for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.