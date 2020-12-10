After protesting farmers’ call, #BoycottJio and #BoycottAdaniAmbani trends on Twitter

Tremendous support is pouring in for the protesting farmers’ call to boycott goods belonging to Ambani and Adani businesses. Protesting farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border on Wednesday, while rejecting the draft proposal of the Centre to amend the farm laws, called for a boycott the establishments and products of Ambani and Adani.

Of the main products being targeted is Reliance Jio mobile phones and sim cards. #BoycottJio is trending on Twitter since yesterday. Other related hashtags — #BoycottAdaniAmbani and #BoycottJioMart are also seen trending.

Reactions on Twitter

A Twitter user named Pushpendra wrote: “The farmers rejected the government’s proposal. The farmers have said that the movement will pick up faster. #BoycottAmbaniAdani”

The farmers rejected the government's proposal. The farmers have said that the movement will pick up faster.#BoycottAmbaniAdani pic.twitter.com/Hja0zvMPVr — Pushpendra Meena (@Pushpendrajm) December 9, 2020

Several users started posting about canceling their Jio mobile network and Jio Fibernet connections. They posted screenshots of porting and cancellation requests and urged others to do the same.

#BoycottAdaniAmbani#BoycottJio

I have started and request everyone to do the same…. pic.twitter.com/Xj0PCDYQSN — Deepak Prajapati (@DeepakP17322132) December 10, 2020

Some users are helping others by posting about products and brands owned by companies under Adani and Reliance.

#BoycottAdaniAmbani

Fortune oil is owned by adani pic.twitter.com/i8p1KL84vY — Kaushal Kumar (@kkyadav203) December 10, 2020

The official account of Australia based ecological movement #StopAdani aimed at advocating against Adani’s Bravus Carmichael Coal mine project has also tweeted in support of #BoycottAdaniAmbani and expressed their solidarity with striking Indian farmers.

The Australian-based #StopAdani Campaign stands with farmers protesting Modi and Adani's farm laws. Farmers are now calling for a boycott of Adani products, with #BoycottAdaniAmbani trending on Twitter. Read our Statement > https://t.co/tUi9S5w4Z1 #IStandWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/BM8rtWrr1m — Stop Adani (@stopadani) December 10, 2020



In addition to the boycott, the farm union leaders announced that the protests shall now be intensified, in view of the Central government’s lack of will to repeal the farm laws. The farm unions said that there would be a blockade of Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways and payments would not be made at toll plazas across the country.