After protests, BHU allows free treatment to students

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd August 2020 5:02 pm IST
Varanasi (UP), Aug 23 : Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar has allowed free OPD registration for students at the university hospital for treatment, after aggressive protests by the students.

The vice chancellor also issued a statement saying that it was unfortunate and painful that his remarks were misconstrued.

Massive protests had erupted on the campus over the V-C’s remarks after an audio clip of a telephonic conversation between him and a student went viral.

Students associated with Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS), Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged demonstrations at different places on the campus demanding resignation of the vice chancellor.

In the audio clip, Bhatnagar was heard saying, “Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya planted many mango trees on the campus. If he would have planted some tree of money, we would have given everything for free.”

The V-C had said that it was not possible to provide free treatment to students due to a funds crunch.

He further said that while the university’s annual electricity bill is Rs 66 crore, the funds provided by UGC are only Rs 60 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

