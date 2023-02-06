After quitting acting, Imran Khan makes rare appearance with gf

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan who was not seen on the big screen for years made a rare public appearance in Mumbai with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington. The duo were spotted holding hands recently in the city. It is reported that Imran fell in love with South actress Lekha Washington in 2013. The two worked together in the film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

It is rumoured that Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik live separately since 2019. The couple is co-parenting a baby girl Imara Malik Khan. The couple dated for eight years and tied the knot in 2011. Imran, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, appeared in several Bollywood films.

Imran;’s girlfriend Lekha’s ex-husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close friends but it is rumoured that all is not well between them as Imran and Lekha are dating each other now. Imran and his wife Avantika Malik have been separated because of the former’s alleged affair with Lekha.

Imran made his acting debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and was last seen in the 2015 movie Katti Batti. Imran’s other movies include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys while Lekha predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films.