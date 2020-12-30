After Rajinikanth, his political advisor too quits politics

By ANI|   Published: 30th December 2020 12:17 pm IST
Tamilaruvi Manian (File Photo/ANI)

Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth’s political advisor and founder of Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam, Tamilaruvi Manian on Wednesday announced that he has quit politics.

This comes a day after Rajinikanth announced that he won’t be entering politics, citing health reasons.

He will continue to work for people, Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. The megastar’s political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The ‘Kabali’ actor had been shooting for ‘Annaatthe’ in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

