After Rashid Khan, Afghan cricketer Nabi calls on world leaders to support his country

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi has express his grief over the crisis that is unfolding in the country. The allrounder has appealed to the world leaders to help his nation and asked for their support.

In a tweet, Nabi asked for support from global leaders in order to prevent the country from going into “chaos”. He called for peace in the nation.

Afghanistan is witnessing a fierce battle between Taliban and Afghan national forces. This has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing civil war, which has amounted to great distress among the Afghan civilians.

In his tweet, Nabi lamented the ”calamity” and “tragedy” which the country had to witness due to the cycle of violence.

“As an Afghan, I bleed to see where my beloved country is today. Afghanistan descends into Chaos and there has been a substantial rise in calamity and tragedy and is currently in a humanitarian crisis,” he wrote, adding, “Families are forced to leave their homes behind and head to Kabul with an unknown future.“

He appealed for the support of the International community to restore peace in the war-torn nation. ”I appeal to the leaders of the world; please don’t let Afghanistan go into chaos. We need your Support. We want Peace,” he wrote in another tweet.

The 36-year-old allrounder plays for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Nabi’s teammate, Rashid Khan had made a similar appeal to the world leaders.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced.. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan [emoticon: flag of Afghanistan]. We want peace.[ Emoticon : folded hands,” Rashid wrote in a tweet.