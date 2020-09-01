After ‘Rasode MeiN Kaun Tha’ Arnab’s ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ mashup goes viral

Hyderabad: Using comments made by Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami to create a meme-like song called ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’, a budding musician Anshuman Sharma created a mashup which went viral on social media.

Sharma picked Arnab Goswami’s clip from a debate on R Bharat – Republic TV’s Hindi channel, where the journalist was discussing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Free Press Journal quoted Anshuman Sharma as saying, “I saw a lot of people sharing that video on twitter, and a lot of them tagging me in the video requesting me to create a remix using it. It was already sounding like a song even before I’d put music in it, so I was more than happy to produce it!”

Arnab Goswami reacts

However, the mashup didn’t go well with the Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami who said: “Now some malicious soul can edit that part out to give themselves six seconds of content, which proves my point, I really feel so much empathy for these people that they don’t get, nobody watches them, so they have to cut five-second clips of Arnab to get some traction. I hope they’re getting traction, maybe royalty also.”

Regarding his own clip which already went viral becoming a great fodder for social media before Sharma’s remix, Arnab Goswami said “I was not saying ‘mujhe drugs do’. I want to be very elegant when I’m speaking to you. But I want to tell you one thing that I am saying that Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp messages exchange with drug peddlers mentioned drugs and she is saying that ‘mujhe drugs do’.”

Original clip

On a show on Sushant Singh Rajput case, Arnab Goswami could be seen begging for drugs, presumably enacting someone else.

i feel like arnab goswami has finally reached his midlife crisis https://t.co/IUmoWWPXje — naina 🦋 (@sunayana_ray) August 29, 2020

‘Rasode MeiN Kaun Tha’

It must be recalled that recently Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad, converted the small scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya into the hilarious music video which emerged a big hit.