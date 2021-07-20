After Salman Khan, Bhansali drops Ranbir Kapoor from another big film?

Mumbai: Replacing an actor from any project has become a normal thing in the Indian film industry. Since past couple of months, many reports of actors either getting replaced or walking out of the venture are surfacing online. Last week, reports of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali replacing Salman Khan in his dream project Inshallah went crazy viral on social media.

And the latest one is about Bhansali’s upcoming film which is 1952’s hit Baiju Bawra’s remake.

Bhansali had earlier roped in Ranbir Kapoor to play male lead in his ambitious project. But the latest reports are suggesting that that Ranbir has expressed his confusion regarding the project and is also sure to opt out of it.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ranbir has expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team as well. He is not sure of Baiju Bawra and with another Dharma project in his kitty; RK doesn’t seem to be keen anymore on working with SLB again. Not many know that he did not have a great experience working with him during Saawariya and they have never done a film after that. So it’s most likely that Ranbir is going to opt out of the project, although nothing was ever locked on papers.”

After the reports of Ranbir expressing his confusion went viral, actor Kartik Aaryan, who was removed from Dharma Production’s Dostana 2, was spotted outside SLB’s office leaving his fans curious. This has sparked the rumours that he will star in Baiju Bawra and will replace Ranbir since the actor is walking out of the project. Not just Kartik, even Deepika Padukone was clicked at his office last week.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Neither Kartik nor Bhansali have reacted to the reports.