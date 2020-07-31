After Secretariat mosques, Qutub Shahi Masjid on HMDA radar

Hyderabad: For construction of road, Qutub Shahi Masjid near High Tech city has come under authorities radar. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority wrecked down the old mosque’s boundary and tried to lay a road in its courtyard.

Waqf Board president, Mr Mohammad Saleem upon receiving the information about mosque, reached the scene. Along with other board members, he stopped the construction work and told the workers not to touch it.

Also Read: No sign of Eid Namaz in Mecca Masjid and Shahi mosque this year

The board president also instructed the maintenance and repair workers to build mosque’s demolished wall. He further told the HMDA not to get bothered by the historical mosque and lay the road somewhere else.

No permission taken from waqf board

HMDA tried to demolish the Qutub Shahi mosque as it was deserted for a long time. For the construction of a 100 feet road, mosque’s courtyard was used. Mr Saleem criticizing HMDA emphasized on board’s permission and approval for such an act.

He further made it clear that waqf board properties would not be used to serve other purposes. “The mosque will be repaired and soon be used by people to pray”, Mr Saleem added.