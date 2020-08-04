After Shah, now Dharmendra Pradhan tested COVID+

New Delhi, Aug 4 : Soon after Home Minister Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh were tested positive for COVID-19, another senior BJP leader has been detected with the virus.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that he had initial symptoms of Covid-19 following which he got himself tested and the result has come positive. “According to the advice of doctors, I have got myself admitted into a hospital. I am fine,” said Pradhan.

Just a couple of days back Union Home Minister Amit Shah was detected with the virus following which he was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Shah was present in the last cabinet meeting, after which many of his cabinet colleagues like Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to go into self quarantine.

After the news of Pradhan’s report came in, his cabinet colleagues like Smriti Irani and opposition leaders like Congress’s Digvijaya Singh wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, BJP MLA from Agra, Yogendra Upadhyay, and MLC from Gorakhpur, Devendra Pratap Singh, had also tested positive for Covid-19.

— IANS

Abn