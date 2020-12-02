After shoulder surgery, Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor confirmed this news on his Twitter and said that he is currently self-isolating.

Taking to the Twitter on Wednesday morning, Sunny Deol wrote, “I was tested for COVID-19 and my report came back positive. I am in isolation and my health is stable. I request all those who have come in contact with me over the past few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.”

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

According to reports, Sunny Deol has been staying in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh where he is recovering from the shoulder surgery.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

Statement by Sunny Deol’s team

Sunny Deol got tested himself for Covid yesterday in Manali before coming back to Mumbai. He has been tested positive but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely all right. He would be under home quarantine in Manali till he recovers completely. Sunny Deol is following all the instructions given by the authorities and taking necessary precautions.

The actor had gone to Manali a few days back to recoup after his shoulder surgery that took place last month, as advised by the doctors to isolate himself.

He will be seen alongside his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol in the sequel for Apne. The actor shared a teaser for the film on 30 November and announced that it would release during Diwali 2021.

Sharing the update on Twitter about his film Sunny Deol wrote, “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.”