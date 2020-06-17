After SSC, seats in undergraduate college is challenging

Hyderabad: The decision of TS Govt. to promote all SSC students may pose a challenge to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) as it has to find the best possible way to accommodate the rise in the number of students seeking admissions in various intermediate colleges.

The board may also introduce shifts system in intermediate education wherein first-year students have to attend in the morning shift and second-year students in the afternoon or vice versa.

Now when all the students who appeared for the SSC exam in this year have got promoted from the government of Telangana, the admission in colleges is challenging for them.

The government now has to increase the number of seats in the colleges. The government may issue instructions to the colleges.

Source: Siasat News

