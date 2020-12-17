After Suvendu, many senior Trinamool leaders resign from party

Kolkata, Dec 17 : Hours after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party’s primary membership, many dissident leaders and activists started stepping down from their respective party posts in West Bengal on Thursday.

In a twin blow to the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, along with Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He represented Pandabeswar in the state legislative Assembly.

Tiwari also resigned from the post of Trinamool Congress’ district president in West Burdwan. He sent his resignation to Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi.

“Given the current situation, it is difficult to work and I am stepping down from the post of chairman of the administrative board of Asansol Municipal Corporation. We have been deprived of the smart city. We have also been deprived of the solid waste management system,” he said.

Tiwari also said that Asansol has been deprived of many development works.

Many other Trinamool bigwigs, besides Adhikari and Tiwari, also spoke out openly against the party. The list includes names like party MP Sunil Mandal and state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee.

On the other hand, Dipankar Arora, alias Manik, who was the ex-president of Trinamool’s youth arm in Siliguri, resigned from the party, along with many others. In Malda district’s Harishchandrapur, Trinamool Congress’ panchayat leader Dronacharya Banerjee also tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday evening. He sent his resignation to the party’s block president.

In Durgapur, local municipality’s borough chairman Chandrashekhar Banerjee resigned from his post. He sent his resignation to Durgapur Mayor Dilip Kumar Agasthi.

Ex-Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress. Adhikari tendered his resignation addressing an official letter to Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari had resigned from the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday evening.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.