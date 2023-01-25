After Sweden, Dutch politician tears pages of Quran; burns it

After the first instance of disrespect towards the holy book of Muslims in Sweden this week, where a copy of the Quran was burned, the leader of the extremist anti-Islam group Pegida in the Netherlands, Edwin Wagensfeld, tore up pages and burn another copy of the Holy Quran in the city of Den Haag, under the protection of the Dutch police.

On Monday, the far-right politician Edwin Wagensveld shared a video clip of his provocative act, which took place in front of the parliament building in The Hague, on Twitter.

Wagensveld’s video showed the Dutch police standing behind the right-wing extremist without moving a finger, as he tore pages of the Quran and stepped on it.

However, Wagensveld later burned the torn pages of the Quran in a frying pan.

“People who know and follow us know that we never give up, we do not let ourselves be intimidated by violence and death threats ……. not words but deeds. After being arrested and detained 2 times before, today was the third time a charm!,” Wagensveld tweeted.

As per the Anadolu Agency report, “Dutch police granted him permission to do this, provided that he not burn the Holy Book of Muslims.”

Dutch leader of far-right group PEGIDA has desecrated the Quran.



Edwin Wagensveld's destruction of Islam's holiest book is the 2nd such European Islamophobic incident this week.



Turkey summons Dutch ambassador over Quran tearing

Following this incident, Turkey on Tuesday summoned the Dutch ambassador to Ankara, Joep Wijnands, over a “vile attack” on the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in The Hague.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack of an anti-Islamic person in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 22, targeting our holy book, the Qur’an,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This despicable act, which, after Sweden, took place this time in the Netherlands, insulting our sacred values ​​and containing a hate crime, is a clear declaration that Islamophobia, discrimination, and xenophobia know no bounds in Europe,” it added.

Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn descaration of Quran

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE expressed their strong condemnation and denunciation of the extremist tearing up a copy of the Holy Quran.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that the tearing up of a copy of the Quran in the Netherlands is “a provocative step to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.”

The ministry affirmed Saudi Arabia’s position calling for spreading the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejecting the causes of hatred and extremism.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed, in a statement, that the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human and moral values ​​and principles.

The ministry called for the need to respect religious symbols and sanctities, and to avoid incitement and polarization, at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, and reject hatred and extremism.

The incident comes after the far-right Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish hard line party, on January 21 burned a copy of the Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, amid strict police protection, which prevented anyone from approaching him while he was committing the act.

The incident sparked anger among Muslims and condemnations from Arab and Islamic countries, amid intense calls for a comprehensive commercial boycott of Swedish goods.