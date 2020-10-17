After Tanishq Ad, netizens target Laxmmi Bomb

Mumbai: After targeting Tanishq Ad for reportedly promoting ‘Love Jihad’, netizens started demanding ban on Laxmmi Bomb movie.

They alleged that the movie is also promoting ‘Love Jihad’ as in the trailer of the movie, Akshay Kumar’s character Asif and Kiara Advani’s character Priya are husband and wife.

Reaction of Twitterati

One of the Twitterati wrote, “#BoycottLaxmiBomb boycott laxmi bomb and boycott Bollywood and boycott akshay kumar @akshaykumar not support about love jihaad”.

Another person tweeted, ” Is it true ?

Then what is going on

Name of movie – #LaxmmiBomb

Release on festival – Diwali

Actor Name – Asif

Actress Name – Priya

Why they r promoting LOVE JIHAD? What culture they r promoting?”.

Laxmmi Bomb: Controversy over name

Another section of netizens have objection over the name of the movie. One of them wrote, “@akshaykumar aap bhi dusre acter ki Tarah nikale ……laxmi bomb nhi hota laxmi laxmi hota h”.

Meanwhile, Kamaal R. Khan wrote, “#Laxami is a Goddess, Devi and #AkshayKumar is mocking her by his film #LaxmiBomb! Public must boycott it to teach him a lesson, So that he doesn’t do such a big blunder in the future. It’s India not Canada. Yahan Devi Devtaon Ki puja Ki Jati Hai Mazaak Nahi Banaya Jata!”.

Taniq Ad controversy

Earlier, netizens targeted Taniq Ad for allegedly promoting love jihad. The jewellery brand faced BoycottTanishq calls on social media after it released the ad showing a Hindu-Muslim couple.

Later, Tanishq released a statement on its Twitter handle clarifying, “The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened by the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”