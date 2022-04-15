After The Kashmir Files, Vivek comes with ‘The Delhi Files’

Mumbai: After the huge success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri is all set to work on his next film titled — The Delhi Files.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek announced the movie and wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film.”

I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus.



It’s time for me to work on a new film. pic.twitter.com/ruSdnzRRmP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 15, 2022

In another tweet, he just wrote, “#TheDelhiFiles” hinting at the movie’s title.

His old tweet from September 2021 is too going viral in which Vivek wrote, “Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1.#TheTashkentFiles – Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles – Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles – Right To Life. Pl bless us.”

Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India.



1. #TheTashkentFiles – Right To Truth.

2. #TheKashmirFiles – Right To Justice (releasing soon)



Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy:



3. #TheDelhiFiles – Right To Life.



Pl bless us. pic.twitter.com/gBJtX4ilZR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

The Delhi Files will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Vivek’s I am Buddha Production.

Speaking about The Kashmir Files, the movie is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. The film’s cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, among others. It was released on March 11 and managed to earn over 300 crores at box office.