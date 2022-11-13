After three years, Hyderabad welcomed March for Pride with pride

After a gap of three years, Hyderabad celebrated pride march also known as Swabhimana Yatra on Sunday afternoon from Sundaraiyya Vignana Kendram to Dharna Chowk.

More than 400 people from the LGBTQA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual and more) community and allies took part in celebrating Pride with pride.

Pride to most of them is not just about sexuality but equal rights, without judgement. Siasat.com reached half an hour before the march began and the atmosphere was nothing but love. People were catching up with old friends, praising each other’s looks, laughing their hearts out, hugging each other, putting on glitter and pride colours and taking selfies.

The energy was growing, and so was the crowd. At the start of the march were a bunch of young men with drums. Sandi, the march’s coordinator, started distributing placards and rainbow flags. A long rainbow cloth was held up by dozens of people. Under the hot sun, it served like an umbrella.

It was Praveen and Kaushik’s first pride march in Hyderabad. Though they have participated in many in the past in Bengaluru, they felt a different vibe here.

“The vibe is cool. Things are opening up. In Bengaluru, it’s slowly becoming commodified,” Kaushik told Siasat.com, who identifies himself as non-binary.

His friend, Praveen, wore a beautiful cotton black saree with big gold borders. Adorned with a silver neckpiece, Praveen felt at ease around the crowd. “Hyderabad is a conservative city. But things are changing and it’s a good sign,” Praveen said, smiling with hope in his eyes.

As soon as the drums began to roll and the music hit the note, the atmosphere turned electric. Everybody danced. Not one stayed still. It felt like a bolt of energy released.

Aishu and Akhil have been married for a year now. Aishu, a trans female is excited and eagerly waiting for her friends. She belongs to a Muslim family and her husband is a Hindu.

“I am friends with Akhil’s sister who is also a trans woman. I used to visit their home regularly. And just like that, we fell in love,” said Aishu, blushing.

When asked if they faced any problems from family members, Akhil replied in negative. “Our families were supportive. Also, we were madly in love,” Akhil said with a smile.

Aishu’s family had no objections to her marriage. She is one of the few lucky Muslims.

However, Muhammed* is not. Muhammed, who identifies as gay told Siasat.com that his family is unaware of his sexuality. “I come from a very conservative Muslim family. My family might never accept my real self and I have no intentions to tell them too,” said Muhammed.

Muhammed’s was accompanied by his boyfriend Sujit, who works as a veterinary doctor in one of the city’s most popular vet clinics.

As they danced through the march, curious onlookers stopped by to see what was happening. An auto driver, who had no clue what is LGBTQA+ community asked if this was some sort of a festival. Children joined the crowd and danced with the community with majestic energy. It was indeed turning into a festival.

Dr Prachi identifies as a trans woman and is a doctor in emergency medicine working in Hyderabad’s first transgender clinic, Mitr Clinic located in Narayanaguda. She has been practising medicine for the last six years and is a graduate of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dr Prachi said her clinic aims to improve the socioeconomic status of the community and overall well-being. “Our clinic is not limited to transgenders but also provides services to the hijra community and gender non-conforming people,” she said.

As we walked with others who waved flags enthusiastically, Dr Prachi was suddenly grabbed by an old friend – Chandramukhi Muvala – in a tight embrace.

Meet Chandramukhi Muvala who works for the Telangana Hijra Transgender Samiti as an advocacy officer. A strong and confident trans woman, she is a known face in the transgender community.

Draped eloquently in a green and gold silk saree, Chandramukhi talks about various issues faced by the transgender community in the state.

According to her, while the state and the central government have passed acts such as the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict – NALSA judgement – nothing substantial has come out of it.

The NALSA judgment (National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India) was passed by the Supreme Court of India in April 2014 that identified transgender people as the ‘third gender’. It stated that the fundamental rights provided by the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to them and gave them self-identification of their gender as male, female or third gender.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 provides protection for the rights of transgender persons and their welfare and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

“Even though we have acts that are said to protect us, it’s just on paper,” Chandramukhi said.

Chandramukhi points out that the representation of a transgender person in the country’s political scenario is close to nil and strongly feels that there should one. “We are planning to launch a transgender political party that will cater to the overall well-being. Because only a transgender person will truly know the problems or challenges faced by our community, not cisgenders,” she said.

Chandramukhi, who belongs to a middle-class family, emphasizes the importance of education. “When I came out to my family, they had no clue of what I was saying. They took me to different doctors thinking I am suffering from the disease. But my education helped me gain confidence. Today whatever I am, it is because of my education,” she says.

The march was protected by the Telangana police officials which included female officers too. They were deployed to maintain peace and keep the traffic moving. Siasat.com spoke to one official who seem to be very happy with the display of colours in front of his eyes. “This is the first time I am witnessing such an event. I see so many happy faces,” said the police official, adding that everybody has the right to live their life however they wish to, “Who are we to judge God’s creation,” he said philosophically.

As the evening arrived, the spirit rose with chants

I am gay, and that’s okay!

I am bisexual, that’s okay!

I am trans, that’s okay!

I am asexual, demisexual, pansexual, that’s okay!

I have the right to live, I want the freedom to live!

Hum lekar rehenge, Azadi

Azadi Azadi!!

(*names have been changed to protect their identity)