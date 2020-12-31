After ‘traumatic’ year, Rhea Chakraborty set to make comeback in 2021!

Mumbai: After facing media trials, witch hunt and a lot of harrassment after the sudden demise of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty is preparing herself to make a comback on silver screen next year, said director Rumi Jaffery.

Writer-director Rumi Jaffery is a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

A comeback to Bollywood

In an interview with Spotboye, Rumi Jaffery said, “It has been a traumatic year for Rhea Chakraborty. Of course the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

“Rhea will return to her work early next year,” Rumi added.

He further added that he met Rhea Chakraborty recently and assured her that she would be welcomed in the film industry with open arms. “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

After Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 on ‘possession, purchase and use’ of drugs. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra residence. After actor his sudden demise, his father, KK Singh, filed an F.I.R. against Rhea Chakraborty and since then she became the household name in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty’s film career

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi (2018), alongside debutante Varun Mitra. Rhea Chakraborty made her film debut with a Telugu film called Tuneega Tuneega which was made in 2012. She then made her Bollywood debut with Ram Kapoor’s film Mere Dad Ki Maruti – a comedy film that was made in 2013.