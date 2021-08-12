After trying for 5 years, Indian man wins $1M in Dubai duty free raffle draw

Abu Dhabi: A 57-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate is the latest to win one million US Dollars on Wednesday in the millennium millionaire raffle at the Dubai Duty Free held in concourse C at Dubai international airport.

Sabu Alamittath, an air traffic engineer at the Dubai airport won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 365, with ticket number 4465, which he had purchased online on July 25.

Sabu, a resident of Dubai for nine years, originally belongs to the Indian state of Kerala but has made Bengaluru his home. He has been taking part in the Dubai duty free promotion for the last five years.

“It is my day off today. I was very busy handling some personal work when I got a call informing me about my win. I was elated. I feel grateful for this win,” Sabu told Gulf News.

When asked about his initial plan for his victory, he said, “It’s been a tough year for all of us. That money is sure to go a long way, including for some charities.”

Sabu is the 182nd Indian to have won $1 million since the start of the millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the largest number of millennium millionaire ticket buyers in Dubai Duty Free.