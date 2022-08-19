After Twitter, Andrew Tate banned from Facebook, Instagram

Social media giant, Meta, has banned influencer Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies.

The former kickboxer, Tate, gained notoriety in 2016 after being fired from the reality TV programme Big Brother due to a video that purported to show him assaulting a woman.

He later gained prominence online but as a result of his comments that women should “carry responsibility” for being sexually attacked, Andrew Tate was banned from Twitter.

At the time Andrew Tate’s Instagram account was deleted, he had 4.7 million followers. From a little over a million followers in June, that number increased quickly.

Meta said that the kickboxing celebrity, had been removed from its platforms due to a violation of its standards regarding harmful organisations and people, but it made no more mention of this.

When he was kicked off of Big Brother, Andrew Tate claimed that the footage had been altered and described it as “a pure fake attempting to make me seem terrible.”

On the Meta ban, Tate has not yet made any remarks.

His remarks have prompted backlash online, and the ban was welcomed by many who perceived Andrew Tate’s views as homophobic, sexist and racist and urged other media platforms to do the same.

Videos of the “absolute misogynist” have had millions of views. Andrew Tate in a video had defended his views and said that he was a “realist”. “And when you’re a realist you’re sexist. There’s no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist,” said Tate while acknowledging that he was “absolutely a misogynist”.

He further said that women are “intrinsically lazy” and that there is “no such thing as an independent female”.

“If I have responsibility over her, then I must have a degree of authority,” Tate stated in another video.