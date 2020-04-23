After UAE, Indian embassies in Oman, Qatar warn its citizens

NEW DELHI: After prominent Arab nations including a member of the royal family of United Arab Emirates takes a strong stand at the vilification of Indian Muslims, Indian embassies in Gulf states increasingly cautioning its citizens over “hate-filled and extremist” posts against the country’s largest minority for the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has exacerbated Islamophobic attack by Indians living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries.

Anger against unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign maligning Muslims, the intelligentsia in India-friendly Gulf Co-operation Council countries raised their voice against the spread of bigotry.

The latest missive came from the Indian mission in Oman. “The friendly relations between India and Oman are underpinned by our shared values of tolerance and pluralism. Let us all commit to maintaining unity and social harmony at this critical juncture.”

The friendly relations between India and Oman are underpinned by our shared values of tolerance and pluralism. Let us all commit to maintaining unity and social harmony at this critical juncture. As PM @narendramodi said: We are in this together. 2/2 https://t.co/uN6cy5rSq0 — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) April 22, 2020

Also, the Indian embassy in Qatar took cognizance of the issue condemning the “vicious” campaign against Indian Muslims.

It is clear that fake identities are being used by forces inimical to India, to create divisions within our community. Please understand the reality and do not get swayed by these malicious attempts to sow discord. Our focus right now needs to be on COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/dVJnAr0Z4N — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) April 21, 2020

The Organisation of Islamic Conference has also raised concerns about this saying that the anti-Muslim violence has further mounted due to negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination in the country.

