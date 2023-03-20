After UK, Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in San Francisco

In the first instance after supporters of Khalistan tore down the national flag at the Indian High Commission building in London, footage emerged of a massive mob storming the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, California, while loud Punjabi music played in the background.

A large graffiti writing “Release Amritpal” was also spray-painted on the building’s outside wall.

After London, now San Francisco – Indian consulate in San Francisco is attacked by Khalistan supporters. For Modi’s security, Rs 584 crores spent every year, but India’s diplomatic missions are left unsecured. pic.twitter.com/scJ9rKcazW — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 20, 2023

In other videos shot by the rioters, the doors and windows of the consulate were shattered using the wooden butt of the Khalistan flag.

Three employees of the Indian consulate were spotted removing Khalistan flags from the building at the entrance when the mob abruptly broke through a barrier behind.

Also Read UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission ‘seriously’ after vandalism

As the angry mob approached the building, the employees ran inside and shut the entrance. The attackers can be seen frantically pounding the doors and windows with wooden sticks and rods. One of the males was spotted bashing windows with his sword.

In reaction to the Khalistan supporters’ activity, a massive Tricolour was unfurled earlier today at the Indian High Commission building in London.

A snapshot of a giant national flag draped above India House in London’s Aldwych has gone viral, with social media users admiring the gesture. Several complimented a High Commission officer who was spotted tossing the Khalistan flag out.

After attack by few chumo Khalistani at Indian consulate in London and disrespected Indian flag. Our consulate had tied the biggest Indian flag ever on the higher wall of building to reply then sweetly #JaiHind #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/Fin5PnIYfY — Unapologetic_Hindu (@Sahil_k90) March 20, 2023

As footage of the Indian flag being torn down began circulating online, the Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott late and requested the arrest and punishment of pro-Khalistan demonstrators who tore down the national flag.

Indian flag is being pulled down from the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistan supporters. A regime that calls itself nationalist can’t even protect country’s flag in its diplomatic premises. pic.twitter.com/VA8gkzwR9b — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 19, 2023

The ministry also demanded an explanation for the “absence of security” at the high commission premises and said the UK government’s “indifference” to Indian diplomats and personnel was “unacceptable”.

The damage was called “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable” by British officials.