After UP polls, AIMIM to focus on Delhi

New Delhi: After assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is going to focus on Delhi municipal polls.

As per a report in TOI, the party is planning to contest at least 70 out of 272 wards in three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Earlier, the party had contested in the local body polls in the national capital but failed to open its account. However, at that time, the party had contested alone.

Now, it may form an alliance before contesting the polls. The alliance will depend on the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

If the alliance formed by AIMIM, Jan Adhikar Party of Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha of Waman Meshram, Bahujan Mukti Party, Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party, and Janata Kranti Party perform well in Uttar Pradesh, there are chances that many parties of the alliance will continue to work together in Delhi too.

AIMIM Delhi state president Kaleemul Hafeez has been quoted saying that the party will form an alliance with like-minded.

AIMIM’s performance in other states

In recent years, the party has been able to open accounts in various states in the country. The party has its public representatives in Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

However, it has failed to open an account in the recently held assembly polls in West Bengal.