After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif is the latest to join the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The ‘Jagga Jasoos’ actor took to social media and shared the news with her fans.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care,” read the actress statement.

Katrina’s statement arrived a day after her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal tested positive and he announced the news on Monday, on his Instagram. “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor,” Vicky said in a statement.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actress signed a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will mark Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s first film together. It is being backed by Excel Entertainment and is slated to release this year.”

India has been hit by the second wave of COVID-19 and the state of Maharashtra has been most badly affected. A slew of Bollywood stars, who had resumed work after relaxation in lockdown rules came about, have contracted the highly contagious virus.