After video went viral, 2 held for harassing couple in Delhi

By News Desk 1 Updated: 4th September 2020 1:25 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 4 : The Delhi Police have arrested two persons after a viral video was brought to the notice of senior police officers in which two men in a car were seen drinking and harassing a couple in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

The incident happened on Wednesday night, said police.

“A video is viral on Twitter in which two persons are seen drinking in a car, misbehaving and threatening a couple on the outer ring road falling in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar east area. The accused have been arrested and the car, which was used for obstructing the way of the complainant, seized,” said a senior police officer.

The matter came to light when a man along with his wife were harassed by the two men. The man recorded the video and later posted the video on Twitter which went viral.

Delhi Police later traced the complainant and contacted him by phone and thereafter his statement was recorded.

“Subsequently, as per his complaint, a case under sections 341/509/506/34 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the officer.

The two accused have been identified as Karan Chopra and Satpreet Singh, both residents of Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

