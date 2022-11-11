Afzal Khan tomb row: SC seeks reports from Satara DC, DCF on demolition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought reports from the district collector and the deputy conservator of forests of Satara in Maharashtra on the demolition drive conducted to remove alleged unauthorised structures on government land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandarchud and Justice Hima Kohli was apprised by the Maharashtra government that the demolition drive, against whom the instant plea was moved, was over and illegal structures built on government and forest land were razed.

The court noted the submission of the state government with regard to the conclusion of the demolition drive and directed that the district collector and the deputy conservator of forests of Satara to file their respective reports in two weeks.

The court said the reports should indicate the nature of unauthorised structures and whether due process was followed or not.

On Thursday, the bench had agreed to hear on Friday an interim plea seeking a stay on the ongoing demolition in and around the tomb of Afzal Khan.

Afzal Khan was killed by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra’s Satara district and a tomb was built there in his memory later.

The demolition exercise started in the early hours of Thursday.

