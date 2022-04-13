Aga Khan Academy’s student secures seat in London School of Economics

Hyderabad: Aga Khan Academy’s IB diploma student Jacitha Thota has secured a seat in the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) in Economics and Politics for the academic year 2022 -23.

She got admission to study BSc in Political and Economics which is beginning in September 2022.

As over a million candidates from 160 countries applied for the course, the competition was very high this time.

Thota who hails from Kadpal village of Sangareddy district in Rural Telangana received conditional offer which will be confirmed after submitting necessary documents.

London School of Economics

LSE is a public research university located in London. Its alumni and faculty include 55 past or present head of state or government.

The university has educated 11 billionaires as per 2014 global census.